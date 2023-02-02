PFF projects Arizona Cardinals free agent contracts for four upcoming free agents

PFF dropped their top 100 free agents heading into the 2023 offseason and there are four Arizona Cardinals on the list.
PFF not only ranked them, but projected contracts for all four.
Let’s take a look.
23. DI ZACH ALLEN, ARIZONA CARDINALS
Contract Projection: Three years, $37.5 million ($12.5M per year); $26 million total guaranteed
42. CB BYRON MURPHY JR., ARIZONA CARDINALS
Contract Projection: Three years, $26.25 million ($8.75M per year); $16.25 million total guaranteed
72. OT KELVIN BEACHUM, ARIZONA CARDINALS
Contract Projection: Two years, $3 million ($1.5M per year); $2 million total guaranteed
79. OG WILL HERNANDEZ, ARIZONA CARDINALS
Contract Projection: Three years, $12 million ($4M per year); $6.25 million total guaranteed
Looking at all of these, I would re-sign three players. Zach Allen, Byron Murphy Jr. and Will Hernandez.
That would give you a weapon on the defensive line, at cornerback and then a veteran interior lineman as well.
Beach I would let go and see if Josh Jones is ready to go to the right side.
That would give you three offensive linemen, and then you can really look at what is a deep and talented interior offensive line group.
Are you surprised by any of the contract projections and which of their own free agents would you target?
