Nick Rallis loves to coach, get to know the new Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals have hired young Nick Rallis to be their next defensive coordinator.

We discussed his brief coaching background, as Rallis has flown through the coaching ranks, starting with Mike Zimmer in 2018 and working with Jonathan Gannon in 2021 and 2022 as the linebackers coach.

Rallis had a brief, if unspectacular college career before getting into coaching.

Getting into coaching at Wake Forest in 2017, right after his playing career was over, and then getting a defensive coordinator job in six years shows what type of coach he is.

Want to get a little more on Rallis?

Check out the video he did last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, his first year as a linebackers coach.

He loves it, he is passionate about it, and you saw the growth of the Eagles linebackers with Rallis coaching them.

Now, can he do that on a larger scale for the Arizona Cardinals.

Can he get the players to buy in the way the Eagles did?

From this, you can see why he was on the trajectory he was on, now it is time to shine.