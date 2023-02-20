Arizona Cardinals keeping special teams coach Jeff Rodgers

While some thought the Arizona Cardinals were hiring coaches before having their head coach in tow, the reality was it never happened.

Instead, the Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon will keep one member of the previous regimes coaching staff, as the team will retain special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers per Ian Rapoport.

#AZCardinals assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers is staying in Arizona after being retained by new head coach Jonathan Gannon, source said. The third AZ HC Rodgers has been on staff for. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2023

Rodgers was part of the staff with Steve Wilks and then of course with Kliff Kingsbury for the last four seasons, so now he has a third head coach in Arizona as part of his resume.

Rodgers is a well liked and respected special teams coordinator in the league and retaining him makes sense.

The Cardinals have had a solid special teams group under Rodgers, and this is one of the few things that makes sense to keep the same.

I am interested if that means Matt Prater and Andy Lee are back, or if this group wants to bring in some young blood to the kicking positions.

Welcome back, Mr. Rodgers.