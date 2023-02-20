 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals keeping special teams coach Jeff Rodgers

By Seth Cox
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While some thought the Arizona Cardinals were hiring coaches before having their head coach in tow, the reality was it never happened.

Instead, the Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon will keep one member of the previous regimes coaching staff, as the team will retain special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers per Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers was part of the staff with Steve Wilks and then of course with Kliff Kingsbury for the last four seasons, so now he has a third head coach in Arizona as part of his resume.

Rodgers is a well liked and respected special teams coordinator in the league and retaining him makes sense.

The Cardinals have had a solid special teams group under Rodgers, and this is one of the few things that makes sense to keep the same.

I am interested if that means Matt Prater and Andy Lee are back, or if this group wants to bring in some young blood to the kicking positions.

Welcome back, Mr. Rodgers.

