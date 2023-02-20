Arizona Cardinals could still bring in Hamilton High School alum Drew Terrell as passing game coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals continue to look to add to Jonathan Gannon’s new staff.

One name to keep an eye on, another rising star in the NFL coaching community and someone with ties to the valley is Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

The 31-year old Terrell played for Hamilton High School and part of two of their state championship teams.

He then went to play four years at Stanford before getting into coaching with the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2014.

From 2015-2017 Terrell was part of the Michigan Wolverines staff, before heading to Carolina to be part of the Panthers staff in 2018-19.

Then, it was to Washington with the Commanders under Ron Rivera as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 before getting promoted to receivers coach in 2021 and this season.

The Cardinals interviewed him for the offensive coordinator job, ultimately going with Drew Petzing, may bring back Drew Terrell as their passing game coordinator.

This would be a great hire if they can make it happen, as Terrell has been fantastic working with the wide receivers in Washington, and someone most fans are clamoring to keep in the fold, even with the addition of Eric Bienemy as offensive coordinator.

Let’s see what happens, but that would be a great addition to the evolving staff of the Arizona Cardinals.