Arizona Cardinals to hire Klayton Adams as offensive line coach per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their new coaching staff, this time hiring Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach.

Cardinals are hiring Klayton Adams as their OL coach. Adams was the Colts’ TEs coach the previous two seasons and recently had joined Stanford’s staff as its run-game coordinator and OL coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2023

Adams has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2019, first as the assistant offensive line coach and then in 2021 and 2022 as the tight ends coach.

He will now be the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts were a dominant rushing team his two seasons as assistant offensive line coach, seventh and 11th in rushing yards in those two seasons.

As a tight ends coach the Colts finished second in rushing yards in 2021, where his main weapons were Mo Allie-Cox and Jack Doyle.

He has a huge background in college football, so it’ll be interesting to see how his time in college and then with the Colts will help form his coaching strategy as the guy for the first time.

The other question is, will he be part of the run game coordinator? Something he was signed to do with the Stanford Cardinal this season before deciding to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome aboard, Coach Adams.