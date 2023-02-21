Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals add coordinators, reportedly hire offensive line coach, and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.
We are heading into a quiet week, before things get heated up at the 2023 NFL Combine and then free agency.
We still have plenty of news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals to help you get your day started.
Let’s get to it.
New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon knows accountability important in resetting team
Coach knows that it isn't just about corrections but also praise
For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway
Team reportedly gets candidates for both sides of the ball
Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators
Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing
Kyler Murray And The Future Of Being Under Center
Gannon addresses one of most popular topics around quarterback
Longtime Arizona Republic Cardinals beat writer Kent Somers retires
Longtime Cardinals beat writer retiring from Arizona Republic
Sources - Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as DC, Drew Petzing as OC
The Cardinals have hired Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator.
Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis hired as Arizona Cardinals DC, per report
The Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Eagles free agents that Gannon, Cardinals should consider signing
There are a handful of Philadelphia Eagles defenders Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon should consider bringing to the desert.
Cardinals hiring Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as OC, per report
The Cardinals are reportedly hiring Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as Arizona's offensive coordinator.
The man behind Kyler Murray: Meet Cardinals new OC Drew Petzing
We have some clarity after former Cleveland Browns quarterback coach Drew Petzing has emerged as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator,
A guide to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's vocabulary
Head coaches and their verbiage. No head coach is the same when it comes to how they convey what they want to say.
Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon turned down more money from Eagles
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Peter King the Eagles offered him more money to stay on as DC and his plans for Kyler Murray.
Report: Arizona Cardinals to retain special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers
Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers is staying onboard under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon's love-hate relationship with Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had an up-and-down relationship with the fans of his last team, Eagles insiders say.
Report: Arizona Cardinals hire Colts coach Klayton Adams as OL coach
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Colts TEs coach Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach, according to a report.
