Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals add coordinators, reportedly hire offensive line coach, and more

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon knows accountability important in resetting team

Coach knows that it isn't just about corrections but also praise

For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway

Team reportedly gets candidates for both sides of the ball

Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing

Kyler Murray And The Future Of Being Under Center

Gannon addresses one of most popular topics around quarterback

Longtime Arizona Republic Cardinals beat writer Kent Somers retires

Longtime Cardinals beat writer retiring from Arizona Republic

Sources - Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as DC, Drew Petzing as OC

The Cardinals have hired Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator.

Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis hired as Arizona Cardinals DC, per report

The Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Eagles free agents that Gannon, Cardinals should consider signing

There are a handful of Philadelphia Eagles defenders Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon should consider bringing to the desert.

Cardinals hiring Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as OC, per report

The Cardinals are reportedly hiring Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as Arizona's offensive coordinator.

The man behind Kyler Murray: Meet Cardinals new OC Drew Petzing

We have some clarity after former Cleveland Browns quarterback coach Drew Petzing has emerged as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator,

A guide to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's vocabulary

Head coaches and their verbiage. No head coach is the same when it comes to how they convey what they want to say.

Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon turned down more money from Eagles

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Peter King the Eagles offered him more money to stay on as DC and his plans for Kyler Murray.

Report: Arizona Cardinals to retain special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers

Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers is staying onboard under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon's love-hate relationship with Philadelphia

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had an up-and-down relationship with the fans of his last team, Eagles insiders say.

Report: Arizona Cardinals hire Colts coach Klayton Adams as OL coach

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Colts TEs coach Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach, according to a report.