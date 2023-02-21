Arizona Cardinals to hire Israel Woolfork as quarterback coach per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their coaching staff, this time with another young up and coming coach as their quarterbacks coach in Israel Woolfork.

I'm now told that #Browns Bill Willis diversity coaching fellow Israel Woolfork has been informed he can join the Arizona #Cardinals staff, per league source. Woolfork is currently expected to be named as the #Cardinals QB coach. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2023

Woolfork has been with the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons, working with new Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in that span.

Woolfork has been a coach since 2013, when he started at Miami University (Oh) as a grad assistant, before being hired as the running backs coach in 2015. He filled that role until 2018 when he moved to wide receivers coach.

In 2021, he was hired by the Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship before staying on with the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship this season.

He played his college ball at Grand Valley State University, where he played four years, including a captain in his senior season, and winning a National Championship his sophomore season.

He has a great history of coaching and has worked his way up to this opportunity.

Congratulations and welcome aboard, Coach Woolfork.