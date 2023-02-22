Arizona Cardinals to hire Ben Steele as tight ends coach per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to add to their offensive coaching staff, as they have reportedly signed Ben Steele to be their new tight ends coach.

Steele is a long-time NFL veteran coach, having started in the league in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was in Tampa from 2014-2018 where he went from offensive quality control coach to tight ends coach.

He then moved to Atlanta to be an offensive assistant for the Falcons in 2019 and moved to tight ends coach in 2020 where he helped Hayden Hurst have his breakout season.

He was an assistant offensive line coach in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings and in 2022 with the Denver Broncos before joining the Cardinals to take over as tight ends coach.

Steele started his coaching career in 2008 as an offensive assistant at Mesa State College, now known as Colorado Mesa University, a Division II school.

He moved to Colorado as a recruiting assistant in 2009 and became a grad assistant with the Buffaloes in 2010.

From there he worked at Cal as a offensive administrative assistant in 2011-12 and then was a tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2013 with UC Davis before making the jump to the NFL.

Welcome to the desert, Coach Steele.