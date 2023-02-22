Arizona Cardinals hiring Florida Gators defensive coordinator Patrick Toney onto Jonathan Gannon’s staff per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to bring on young, innovative and highly regarded coaches.

Now the question is, will it work?

The newest addition to the Arizona Cardinals staff per reports is Patrick Toney, the Florida Gators defensive coordinator, who is considered one of the most impressive young coaches in the country.

SOURCE: Florida DC Patrick Toney is leaving UF to join Jonathan Gannon’s staff with the Arizona Cardinals. The 32-year old Toney is regarded by many coaches as one of the game’s sharper young defensive minds. ESPN first reported the move. https://t.co/FhYH6SaAGf — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2023

Toney is a 32-year old college defensive coordinator who has been with the Florida Gators Head Coach Billy Napier for a number of seasons going back to their time with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

He then followed Napier to Florida, where he was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

What position he takes with the Cardinals is to be seen, but he is considered a bright, innovative and energetic coach with experience working with defensive backs and outside linebackers.

It continues to show that whatever Gannon is building, people are buying, because this is another coach who is taking a chance leaving something established for something unknown in the desert.

We will see if it works, but it should have fans and players excited to see the product on the field.

Welcome to the desert, Coach Toney.