2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals bypass Will Anderson Jr., draft another rusher off the edge

It is mock draft season and that means a number of mocks coming out from all over the NFL.

When Daniel Jeremiah talks though, we listen.

And when Jeremiah dropped his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and had the Arizona Cardinals bypassing Will Anderson Jr. it made me take notice.

From Jeremiah:

3. Arizona Cardinals - Tyree Wilson, Edge - Texas Tech First edge rusher off the board? Over Will Anderson Jr.?!? There’s a lot of love for Wilson around the league. His combination of size, length and production has teams very intrigued.

Wilson is a mammoth edge defender at 6-6 275lbs, with long limbs, and decent production, from Lance Zierlein:

Long-limbed defender who figures to turn into a full-blown nightmare for opponents if he continues to grow into both his frame and his game. Wilson’s combination of traits and athleticism should yield flashes of dominant play in both phases as he continues to get bigger and stronger. His length and lateral quickness are ingredients for chaos as a back-side run game disruptor. He’s capable of ranging and tackling from distance if the run flows wide.

However, he is an older prospect, he will be 23 years old in May and his best season was seven sacks each of his last two seasons.

What would you think of Wilson at three overall?