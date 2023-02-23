 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vance Joseph lands defensive coordinator job with Denver Broncos

By Seth Cox
/ new
Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals former defensive coordinator did not have a problem finding a new job, even with the delay in the Cardinals hiring a new head coach.

Vance Joseph has agreed to terms with the team he was a former head coach for, the Denver Broncos.

Joseph will be a defensive coordinator for the Broncos and newly acquired head coach Sean Payton.

Joseph’s defenses had fell down a bit over the last season for the Arizona Cardinals, but last year in 2021, he had the Cardinals as a team with the 11th best defense in the NFL (points). The best defense that Joseph has coached in his time as a defensive coordinator or head coach.

Now, he takes over the 14th ranked defense (points) with what the Broncos are hoping is a much improved offense (I mean it was 32nd so it has to get better, right?)

Good luck to Vance in his return to Mile High.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...