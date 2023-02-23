Arizona Cardinals hire Sam Siefkes as linebackers coach

The second biggest question mark of the offseason for most fans is now known, the Arizona Cardinals are hiring Sam Siefkes as their linebackers coach, per reports.

Siefkes started his career at his alma mater (mine as well) at Wisconsin La-Crosse as a defensive backs, linebackers and specialist coach from 2012-14.

He moved to Florida International University in 2014, then moved onto Wisconsin where he was a graduate assistant with the Badgers in 2015.

In 2016 he moved to UW-Plateville and was the defensive coordinator for two seasons before moving to Wofford as the defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 (when Wofford played in the spring due to Covid).

He made the move to Minnesota in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach, then moved to the assistant linebacker coach in 2022.

Siefkes has a history of coaching defense and has worked his way up through the coaching ranks.

Now, he gets to work with Nick Rallis, Patrick Toney, and others to craft a much more physical and aggressive defense.

Welcome to the desert, Coach Siefkes.