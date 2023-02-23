Cardinals hire Arizona State DL coach Robert Rodriguez as outside linebackers coach

The Arizona Cardinals hired Robert Rodriguez as outside linebackers coach according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Former Arizona St defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez is staying in the state and becoming the Cardinals’ OLB coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Rodriguez coached defensive line at Arizona State University the last three years. Though sacks were hard to come by for his defensive line, he had a couple players to had respectable production. The best Sun Devil he coached was B.J. Green II, who had 21 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks the last two years. Defensive tackle Tyler Johnson had 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his final two years at Arizona State.

Prior to his collegiate coaching days, he was the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant defensive line coach (2015-19). If you are wondering if Rodriguez had any previous coaching ties with Cardinals’ new head coach Jonathan Gannon, your suspicions are correct.

He coached with Gannon for three years as assistants on the Vikings’ defense. Long-time Minnesota Viking and Arizona native Everson Griffen was selected to four Pro Bowls and had 45 total sacks in his five years with Rodriguez. Danielle Hunter blossomed with 54.5 sacks during that time under Rodriguez’s coaching as well.

As of now, here is what the Arizona Cardinals’ staff looks like (with the coaches’ former titles):

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon (Eagles’ DC)

Offensive Coordinator: Drew Petzing (Browns’ QB coach)

-Offensive line: Klayton Adams (Stanford’s OL coach & run game coordinator) source

-Tight Ends: Ben Steele (Broncos’ OL coach) source

-Offensive Assistant: Williams Peagler (Florida’s TE coach) source

Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis (Eagles’ LB coach)

-Linebackers: Sam Siefkes (Vikings’ assistant LB coach) source

-Outside Linebackers: Robert Rodriguez (Arizona State’s DL coach) source

-Cornerbacks: Ryan Smith (Northwestern’s CB coach) source

-Defensive Assistant: Patrick Toney (Florida’s DC) source

Special Teams: Jeff Rodgers (Cardinals’ ST coach)

Here are the coaches that the Cardinals either have interest in or are expected to join their staff but with no confirmation of a hire yet:

Ashton Grant (Browns’ offensive quality control coach) source

Drew Terrell (Commanders’ WR coach) source

Israel Woolfork (Browns’ Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship) source