2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get edge rusher in The Athletics Beat Writer Mock Draft

Happy Friday one and all.

Hope you have had a great week, as we head into the weekend.

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and we have a number of scenarios that will be changing over the next two months before the draft kicks off.

However, The Athletic dropped their NFL 2023 Beat Writer Mock Draft and the Arizona Cardinals had a nice day at the office, making the simple pick.

From The Athletic:

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, edge, Alabama The Cardinals have several needs, so trading back for additional picks was an intriguing option, but it’s hard to pass on a dynamic talent like Will Anderson. He’s been college football’s dominant pass rusher for the past two seasons, producing 27 1/2 sacks and 48 tackles for loss. With the retirement of J.J. Watt, he’ll provide an immediate boost and will serve as a building block for defensive-minded, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. — Doug Haller

Haller nails the pick after the first two went:

Colts via Bears - Bryce Young Texans - C.J. Stroud

In this mock, the Falcons traded up with the Bears (who moved down again) and gave up 8, 45 and a ‘24 second.

If the Cardinals were to get that offer to move from three to eight and the Falcons also threw in 110, what would you do?

Anderson would be gone, Jalen Carter went fourth to the Falcons in that trade scenario.

So, the top seven go:

Young Stroud Anderson Carter Anthony Richardson Will Levis Tyree Wilson

So, on the board are the top offensive line prospects, the top cornerback prospects, Myles Murphy and a name to keep an eye on in Lukas Van Ness.

So, what would you do?