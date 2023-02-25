Cardinals UFA and NFL Draft Mock 2/25

As suggested on this week’s Red Rain Podcast, I believe that some of the best connected UFAs for the Arizona Cardinals are:

C Ethan Pocic (CLE)

QB Jacoby Brissett (CLE)

G Nate Davis (TEN)

WR D.J. Chark (DET)

TE Austin Hooper (TEN)

DE Zach Allen (ARI)

DE DeMarcus Walker (TEN)

DT Javon Hargrave (PHI)

LB T.J. Edwards (PHI)

CB Jonathan Jones (NE)

Given that context and the goal to draft at least 11 players this year, I made a few draft trades to come up with these picks:

Poll UFA/Draft Mock Grade 2/25

A-/B+

B/B-

C

D/F vote view results 21% A (33 votes)

40% A-/B+ (63 votes)

22% B/B- (35 votes)

11% C (18 votes)

3% D/F (5 votes) 154 votes total

Was delighted to see Will Anderson available at #3, for the first time in 3 tries this week. I was very surprised to see Bryan Bresee on the board and rushed that pick to the podium. There are surprises in every first round of the NFL draft.

How would you grade this off-season mock? Your thoughts?