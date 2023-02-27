2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals move down, add a number of picks in new PFF 2023 Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals and most of the NFL world will descend on Indianapolis, IN over the next week to get a look at the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

PFF has their pre-combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft and has the Arizona Cardinals moving down.

9. ARIZONA CARDINALS (VIA CAR — MOCK TRADE): CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS 2022 PFF Grade: 92.0 PFF Big Board Rank: 6 The Cardinals’ roster looks like it’s in full rebuild mode. They could go a handful of different directions, but if they moved down, acquired future draft capital and selected a prospect like Witherspoon — one of the best overall players in this class — that’s a big step in getting back on track.

Witherspoon would be a great, physical, addition. He would give the Cardinals an alpha on the outside who loves to come down hill and make plays.

The Cardinals move from three to nine and pick up an extra second in this mock draft (I am assuming we would see next year’s first going back to Arizona as well.)

34. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DL KEION WHITE, GEORGIA TECH 39. ARIZONA CARDINALS (VIA CAR — MOCK TRADE): IOL STEVE AVILA, TCU

Getting a defensive end and an interior offensive lineman would be a nice addition as well for the Arizona Cardinals.

What would you think of the Cardinals moving down that far and adding these three prospects?