Adrian Wilson heads to Carolina as Panthers new VP of Player Personnel

Former Arizona Cardinals Co-General Manager Adrian Wilson is moving on.

The longtime Arizona Cardinals player and front office employee is taking the Carolina Panthers VP of Player Personnel.

Wilson started with the Arizona Cardinals staff in 2015 as a regional scout.

He was in that role until 2018, then in 2019 he became the Director of Pro Scouting before becoming the Vice President of Pro Scouting in 2021.

He filled that role until being promoted when longtime General Manager Steve Keim stepped away for health reasons.

He and Quentin Harris filled in as Co-GM’s for a couple of months while the Cardinals figured out their future.

Once Keim stepped away for good, Wilson interviewed for the position of General Manager but it did not work out.

Now, he ventures out on his own with the Panthers, away from the nest… No pun intended.

Good luck to A-Dub and hopefully he takes the league by storm.