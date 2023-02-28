2023 Cardinals In-House UFAs, Trade Candidates: Yea or Nay?

In two weeks, the NFL opens up the three day legal tampering period of free agency.

Here are the minimum salaries:

Rookie - $705k

1 year service - $825k

2 years service - $895k

3 years service - $965k

4 years service - $1.035m

5 years service - $1.035m

6 years service - $1.035m

7 years service - $1.12m

8 years service - $1.12m

9 years service - $1.12m

10+ years service - $1.12m

My Votes:

Yea:

DE Zach Allen, 25 —- 3 years $36M

DE Michael Dogbe, 26 —- 1 year $1.035M

LB Zeke Turner , 26—- 1 year, $1.035M

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, 28 —- 1 year, $1.035M

DT Trysten Hill, 24 —- 1 year, $1.035M

G Will Hernandez, 27 —- 3 years $12M

T Kelvin Beachum, 33 —- 2 years, $3M

TE Maxx Williams, 28 —- 2 years $3M

QB David Blough, 27 —- 1 year $1.035M

Nay:

Rodney Hudson, 33 —- Ethan Pocic (CLE) or Garrett Bradbury (MIN)

Justin Pugh, 32 —- Nate Davis (TEN) or Isaac Seumalo (PHI)

Matt Prater, 38 —- Matt McCrane

Byron Murphy, 25 —- like Kyler, alas, hasn’t finished one season strong —- $8M a year too risky —- James Bradberry (PHI), Jonathan Jones (NE), Sean Bunting (TB) or Cameron Sutton (PIT)

G Cody Ford, 26 —— Marquis Hayes

LB Nick Vigil, 29 —- T.J. Edwards (PHI)

LB Tanner Vallejo, 28 —- draft pick

P Andy Lee, 40 —- Matt Araiza

LS Aaron Brewer, 32 —-Joe Cardona (NE)

RB Darrel Williams, 27 —- Damien Harris (NE) or Alexander Mattison (MIN)

CB Antonio Hamilton, 30 —-Isaiah Oliver (ATL) or Sean Bunting (TB)

TE Stephen Anderson, 30 —- draft pick or Bernhard Seikovitz

S Charles Washington, 29 —- draft pick

G Max Garcia, 31 —- Lecitus Smith

LB Ben Niemann, 28 —- draft pick

CB Josh Jackson, 26 —- draft pick

C Billy Price, 28 —- draft pick

G Sean Harlow, 27 —- draft pick

QB Trace McSorley, 27 —- Jacoby Brissett (CLE), Joshua Dobbs (TEN) or Gardner Minshew (PHI)

Yea:

WR Antoine Wesley, 25 —- ERFA

WR Greg Dortch, 24 —- RFA

Trade Candidates:

WR DeAndre Hopkins —- wants new contract with over $50M on new g-ted money and wants out of Arizona.

T D.J. Humphries —-Josh Jones had the highest PFF grade of every player on the offense this past season at 75.8. His 74.0 run blocking grade was highest on the team. D.J.’s run blocking grade was 57.5. Keeping Josh Jones at LT is imperative. If D.J. protests being asked to move to RT, then the Cardinals should try to facilitate a trade that would send D.J., to a tackle needy team.

Polls:

Poll Should the Cardinals sign Zach Allen? Yes, no matter what

Yes, but for no more than $12M a year

No, too pricey

No, get 2024 comp pick for him vote view results 35% Yes, no matter what (153 votes)

59% Yes, but for no more than $12M a year (257 votes)

3% No, too pricey (15 votes)

1% No, get 2024 comp pick for him (8 votes) 433 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should Cardinals sign Byron Murphy? Yes, no matter what

Yes, but for no more than $8M a year

No, too risky

No, get a 2024 comp pick for him vote view results 5% Yes, no matter what (21 votes)

62% Yes, but for no more than $8M a year (250 votes)

14% No, too risky (57 votes)

18% No, get a 2024 comp pick for him (73 votes) 401 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Cardinals sign Matt Prater Yes, no matter what

Yes, but for no more than $2.5M a year

No, too pricey and injury-prone

No, let the Matt McCrane era begin vote view results 2% Yes, no matter what (9 votes)

20% Yes, but for no more than $2.5M a year (80 votes)

25% No, too pricey and injury-prone (99 votes)

51% No, let the Matt McCrane era begin (196 votes) 384 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Cardinals Trade DeAndre Hopkins Yes, time to move on

Yes, take best offer

No, make him play out contract

No, sign him to a new deal with $54M g-ted vote view results 23% Yes, time to move on (94 votes)

55% Yes, take best offer (217 votes)

14% No, make him play out contract (57 votes)

6% No, sign him to a new deal with $54M g-ted (24 votes) 392 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Cardinals Trade D.J. Humphries? Yes, Josh Jones deserves to start at LT

Yes, if he balks at moving to RT

No, move Josh Jones to RT

No, trade Josh Jones vote view results 42% Yes, Josh Jones deserves to start at LT (165 votes)

40% Yes, if he balks at moving to RT (156 votes)

15% No, move Josh Jones to RT (59 votes)

1% No, trade Josh Jones (7 votes) 387 votes total Vote Now

There are lots of moving parts here.

Please tell us what your votes are —- who are your “Yeas” and “Nays”?