2023 Cardinals In-House UFAs, Trade Candidates: Yea or Nay?

In two weeks, the NFL opens up the three day legal tampering period of free agency.
Here are the minimum salaries:
- Rookie - $705k
- 1 year service - $825k
- 2 years service - $895k
- 3 years service - $965k
- 4 years service - $1.035m
- 5 years service - $1.035m
- 6 years service - $1.035m
- 7 years service - $1.12m
- 8 years service - $1.12m
- 9 years service - $1.12m
- 10+ years service - $1.12m
My Votes:
Yea:
- DE Zach Allen, 25 —- 3 years $36M
- DE Michael Dogbe, 26 —- 1 year $1.035M
- LB Zeke Turner , 26—- 1 year, $1.035M
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, 28 —- 1 year, $1.035M
- DT Trysten Hill, 24 —- 1 year, $1.035M
- G Will Hernandez, 27 —- 3 years $12M
- T Kelvin Beachum, 33 —- 2 years, $3M
- TE Maxx Williams, 28 —- 2 years $3M
- QB David Blough, 27 —- 1 year $1.035M
Nay:
- Rodney Hudson, 33 —- Ethan Pocic (CLE) or Garrett Bradbury (MIN)
- Justin Pugh, 32 —- Nate Davis (TEN) or Isaac Seumalo (PHI)
- Matt Prater, 38 —- Matt McCrane
- Byron Murphy, 25 —- like Kyler, alas, hasn’t finished one season strong —- $8M a year too risky —- James Bradberry (PHI), Jonathan Jones (NE), Sean Bunting (TB) or Cameron Sutton (PIT)
- G Cody Ford, 26 —— Marquis Hayes
- LB Nick Vigil, 29 —- T.J. Edwards (PHI)
- LB Tanner Vallejo, 28 —- draft pick
- P Andy Lee, 40 —- Matt Araiza
- LS Aaron Brewer, 32 —-Joe Cardona (NE)
- RB Darrel Williams, 27 —- Damien Harris (NE) or Alexander Mattison (MIN)
- CB Antonio Hamilton, 30 —-Isaiah Oliver (ATL) or Sean Bunting (TB)
- TE Stephen Anderson, 30 —- draft pick or Bernhard Seikovitz
- S Charles Washington, 29 —- draft pick
- G Max Garcia, 31 —- Lecitus Smith
- LB Ben Niemann, 28 —- draft pick
- CB Josh Jackson, 26 —- draft pick
- C Billy Price, 28 —- draft pick
- G Sean Harlow, 27 —- draft pick
- QB Trace McSorley, 27 —- Jacoby Brissett (CLE), Joshua Dobbs (TEN) or Gardner Minshew (PHI)
Yea:
- WR Antoine Wesley, 25 —- ERFA
- WR Greg Dortch, 24 —- RFA
Trade Candidates:
- WR DeAndre Hopkins —- wants new contract with over $50M on new g-ted money and wants out of Arizona.
- T D.J. Humphries —-Josh Jones had the highest PFF grade of every player on the offense this past season at 75.8. His 74.0 run blocking grade was highest on the team. D.J.’s run blocking grade was 57.5. Keeping Josh Jones at LT is imperative. If D.J. protests being asked to move to RT, then the Cardinals should try to facilitate a trade that would send D.J., to a tackle needy team.
Polls:
There are lots of moving parts here.
Please tell us what your votes are —- who are your “Yeas” and “Nays”?
