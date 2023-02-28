 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Cardinals In-House UFAs, Trade Candidates: Yea or Nay?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In two weeks, the NFL opens up the three day legal tampering period of free agency.

Here are the minimum salaries:

  • Rookie - $705k
  • 1 year service - $825k
  • 2 years service - $895k
  • 3 years service - $965k
  • 4 years service - $1.035m
  • 5 years service - $1.035m
  • 6 years service - $1.035m
  • 7 years service - $1.12m
  • 8 years service - $1.12m
  • 9 years service - $1.12m
  • 10+ years service - $1.12m

My Votes:

Yea:

  • DE Zach Allen, 25 —- 3 years $36M
  • DE Michael Dogbe, 26 —- 1 year $1.035M
  • LB Zeke Turner , 26—- 1 year, $1.035M
  • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, 28 —- 1 year, $1.035M
  • DT Trysten Hill, 24 —- 1 year, $1.035M
  • G Will Hernandez, 27 —- 3 years $12M
  • T Kelvin Beachum, 33 —- 2 years, $3M
  • TE Maxx Williams, 28 —- 2 years $3M
  • QB David Blough, 27 —- 1 year $1.035M

Nay:

  • Rodney Hudson, 33 —- Ethan Pocic (CLE) or Garrett Bradbury (MIN)
  • Justin Pugh, 32 —- Nate Davis (TEN) or Isaac Seumalo (PHI)
  • Matt Prater, 38 —- Matt McCrane
  • Byron Murphy, 25 —- like Kyler, alas, hasn’t finished one season strong —- $8M a year too risky —- James Bradberry (PHI), Jonathan Jones (NE), Sean Bunting (TB) or Cameron Sutton (PIT)
  • G Cody Ford, 26 —— Marquis Hayes
  • LB Nick Vigil, 29 —- T.J. Edwards (PHI)
  • LB Tanner Vallejo, 28 —- draft pick
  • P Andy Lee, 40 —- Matt Araiza
  • LS Aaron Brewer, 32 —-Joe Cardona (NE)
  • RB Darrel Williams, 27 —- Damien Harris (NE) or Alexander Mattison (MIN)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton, 30 —-Isaiah Oliver (ATL) or Sean Bunting (TB)
  • TE Stephen Anderson, 30 —- draft pick or Bernhard Seikovitz
  • S Charles Washington, 29 —- draft pick
  • G Max Garcia, 31 —- Lecitus Smith
  • LB Ben Niemann, 28 —- draft pick
  • CB Josh Jackson, 26 —- draft pick
  • C Billy Price, 28 —- draft pick
  • G Sean Harlow, 27 —- draft pick
  • QB Trace McSorley, 27 —- Jacoby Brissett (CLE), Joshua Dobbs (TEN) or Gardner Minshew (PHI)

Yea:

  • WR Antoine Wesley, 25 —- ERFA
  • WR Greg Dortch, 24 —- RFA

Trade Candidates:

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins —- wants new contract with over $50M on new g-ted money and wants out of Arizona.
  • T D.J. Humphries —-Josh Jones had the highest PFF grade of every player on the offense this past season at 75.8. His 74.0 run blocking grade was highest on the team. D.J.’s run blocking grade was 57.5. Keeping Josh Jones at LT is imperative. If D.J. protests being asked to move to RT, then the Cardinals should try to facilitate a trade that would send D.J., to a tackle needy team.

Polls:

Poll

Should the Cardinals sign Zach Allen?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes, no matter what
    (153 votes)
  • 59%
    Yes, but for no more than $12M a year
    (257 votes)
  • 3%
    No, too pricey
    (15 votes)
  • 1%
    No, get 2024 comp pick for him
    (8 votes)
433 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should Cardinals sign Byron Murphy?

view results
  • 5%
    Yes, no matter what
    (21 votes)
  • 62%
    Yes, but for no more than $8M a year
    (250 votes)
  • 14%
    No, too risky
    (57 votes)
  • 18%
    No, get a 2024 comp pick for him
    (73 votes)
401 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the Cardinals sign Matt Prater

view results
  • 2%
    Yes, no matter what
    (9 votes)
  • 20%
    Yes, but for no more than $2.5M a year
    (80 votes)
  • 25%
    No, too pricey and injury-prone
    (99 votes)
  • 51%
    No, let the Matt McCrane era begin
    (196 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the Cardinals Trade DeAndre Hopkins

view results
  • 23%
    Yes, time to move on
    (94 votes)
  • 55%
    Yes, take best offer
    (217 votes)
  • 14%
    No, make him play out contract
    (57 votes)
  • 6%
    No, sign him to a new deal with $54M g-ted
    (24 votes)
392 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the Cardinals Trade D.J. Humphries?

view results
  • 42%
    Yes, Josh Jones deserves to start at LT
    (165 votes)
  • 40%
    Yes, if he balks at moving to RT
    (156 votes)
  • 15%
    No, move Josh Jones to RT
    (59 votes)
  • 1%
    No, trade Josh Jones
    (7 votes)
387 votes total Vote Now

There are lots of moving parts here.

Please tell us what your votes are —- who are your “Yeas” and “Nays”?

