2023 NFL Draft: NFL Combine preview, who to watch, who is not working out and elite running back talk

Happy 2023 NFL Combine one and all.

This is the week the NFL world descends on Indianapolis, enjoys some prospects workouts, but really just networks, hangs out and swaps stories and rumors.

However, the Combine stuff starts on Thursday, so we decided to give you the preview you need.

Justin and I discuss the 2023 NFL Draft prospects who should shine brightest during this week’s annual scouting combine, and the players who could make the biggest leaps based off of their freakish athleticism. Plus, a “running backs don’t matter” take that spirals out of control.

