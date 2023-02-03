Three players from the East-West Shrine Bowl that make sense for the Arizona Cardinals

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl has come and gone, with the Senior Bowl around the corner we are almost through the All Star game season in college.

For the Arizona Cardinals, there are a number of prospects who would make sense coming out of the Shrine Bowl, but for me, there are three to know coming out of the week and the game.

A.T. Perry, WR - Wake Forest

Perry has been fantastic for the Demon Deacons the last two season, finishing with 71 receptions, 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, then following it up with 81 receptions, 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.

Then, at the Shrine Bowl, he was the best receiver not named Zay Flowers. The difference between Perry and Flowers though is size.

Perry would be a perfect A.J. Green replacement on the outside (I know new offense but they need some size) at just a hair under 6-4 and at 195lbs he is similar to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in size and style of play.

Perry had a fantastic week and would be a nice asset late day two or early day three.

B.J. Thompson, Edge - Stephen F. Austin

A slim, long, athletic edge rusher out of FCS Stephen F. Austin, Thompson put on a show all week. He was explosive off the edge, has great length and looks like he could become a terror of a pass rusher.

He is supposed to be an athletic freak testing wise and looked like he was too much for almost any offensive lineman to handle all week.

Jake Moody, Kicker - Michigan

I know, I know. Don’t draft kickers. Well, while I love Matt Prater, the Cardinals need to invest and allow a young kicker to take hold of the position for the next decade.

Moody is one of those guys who could do just that.

He has been a great kicker at Michigan for five seasons, he finished 148/148 for his career in extra points. The last two seasons he is 52/60, with four of those eight misses being from 50+ yards.

We know how important the kicking position can be, Moody can be the guy that gets used for that sixth round comp pick.