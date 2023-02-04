2023 Senior Bowl: Players to watch, kickoff time, TV Channel and more

The 2023 Senior Bowl wraps up today with the actual game, after a week of practice and getting to know some of the best seniors in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We discussed the Shrine Bowl players and who would fit in Arizona, we will do the same with the Senior Bowl after the weekend is up.

However, if you want to know a little more about who has played well, who has impressed and who to keep an eye on, check out the latest edition of the podcast.

Here are a couple of players to watch who could make sense for the Arizona Cardinals, and you can find even more winners from the week in the pod.

Tyjae Spears, RB - Tulane

John Michael Schmitz, C - Minnesota

Keion White, Edge - Georgia Tech

Will McDonald IV, Edge - Iowa State

Jaren Hall, QB - BYU

Here is everything you need to know about the game today.

How to watch the 2023 Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

Time: 12:30 p.m. Arizona time

TV: NFL Network