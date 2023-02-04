SB Nation Reacts: NFL fans don’t think the referees determine the outcome of either conference championship game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

What a weekend of NFL action.

It saw two games, one good and one unfortunate due to injuries to two quarterbacks, but each game was not without its controversies.

That lead to the first question of the week from SB Nation Reacts: Did the referees determine the outcome of either Conference Championship Game?

The majority do not think so, but it was close.

The AFC game was closer and had more questionable calls in it, but the NFC game had the most blatant missed call on the early DeVonta Smith catch that wasn’t. However, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson getting injured had far more to do with the game than the referees.

It is always a coin flip on calls that are bang-bang, but I feel like the call on Joseph Ossai was the right one, unfortunately.

What are your thoughts?