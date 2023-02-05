Brian Flores to get second interview for Cardinals’ head coach vacancy

It was only yesterday when it was reported that the Arizona Cardinals will be conducting second interviews with Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. It was also reported that Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have another interview with Arizona but that date has yet to be announced.

Just when we thought the Cardinals narrowed down their list of head coach candidates, another name re-enters the mix.

According to NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers’ linebackers coach Brian Flores will in fact have a second interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

#Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores is expected to have a 2nd interview with the #AZCardinals for their HC job on Wednesday, source said. He also will interview with the #Broncos DC job the day before — and is a top candidate for the #Vikings DC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2023

Flores’ first interview with the team happened a couple weeks ago. Since then, Flores has been in consideration for the defensive coordinator vacancies on the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort is plenty familiar with Flores as they worked together for 13 seasons (2006-18) on the New England Patriots.

Among the candidates receiving second interviews, Flores is the only one with head coach experience. He had two winning records in his three seasons (2019-21) as a head coach for the Miami Dolphins but neither resulted in a playoff appearance. Flores is also the only candidate with four Super Bowl championships.

Today would mark the 27th day since the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury.