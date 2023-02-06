Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals head coach search narrows, Budda Baker makes big play in Pro Bowl and more

Happy Monday one and all.

The news is coming out on the Arizona Cardinals coaching search and we have all the news from around the web to help you out.

Enjoy.

Young stars making a statement at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

With veterans such as Tom Brady and J.J. Watt retiring, the next generation is ready to take over, as evidenced by the Pro Bowl rosters.

Kirk Cousins helps NFC pull out Pro Bowl Games victory

The revamped Pro Bowl, featuring flag football games, may have been even more competitive than when tackling was allowed.

Arizona Cardinals OT Josh Jones is PFF's pick as breakout player

With a bottom-10 offensive line last year, Cardinals left tackle Josh Jones shows potential as a breakout candidate for the upcoming season.

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker cleared to play in Pro Bowl

Budda Baker, who earned a trip to his fifth career Pro Bowl in six seasons, told NFL.com he was going to suit up.

Report: Brian Flores expected to get 2nd interview with Cardinals

The Cardinals will conduct a second interview with Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker snags INT in NFC's Pro Bowl win

The Cardinals had one participant in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, and safety Budda Baker made sure to put on a show.

Report: Vance Joseph, Callahan not considered for Cardinals head coach

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly narrowed their head coaching search down to three names after eliminating three more on Sunday.

Daniel Jeremiah’s top-10 non-quarterbacks in 2023 draft

The Cardinals won't be selecting a quarterback No. 3 overall. Here are Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 non-quarterbacks.

DeAndre Hopkins, GM Monti Ossenfort met for 1st time

The Cardinals must determine what they will do with their star receiver this offseason.

Arizona Cardinals to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for 2nd time

Anarumo interviewed for the first time this past Wednesday and is one of three candidates expected to interview a second time.

Arizona Cardinals expected to give Giants OC Mike Kafka 2nd interview

Kafka is one of three candidates expected to get a second interview for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching job.

Budda Baker playing in Pro Bowl Games despite shoulder injury

Baker, who fractured his shoulder at the end of the season, participated in Thursday's Lightning Round and is slated to play in the flag football game.