A.J. Green announces retirement

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 season may be one of the memories.

We saw J.J. Watt announce his retirement during the season, and now A.J. Green has announced his retirement as well.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green is retiring from football, he announced on his social media. pic.twitter.com/GS230UQrN8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

Green finishes his career with 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Green was also a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and finished as a second team All Pro in 2012 and 2013 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green culminated his Cardinals career with 78 receptions and 1,084 yards and five touchdowns, including a 77-yard touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in what is now his final game of his career.

Green finishes 44th in receiving yards, 51st in receptions, and 49th in touchdowns in NFL history.

He had a hell of a career and his final couple of seasons with the Arizona Cardinals were not too bad, especially in 2021, where he finished with 848 yards at 33 years old.

Congratulations on a great career, A.J. and good luck in your future endeavors.