Brian Flores agrees to be Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals coaching search is down to two.

After Brian Flores took the lead over Sean Payton in the odds to become the next Cardinals head coach, it got eerily quiet until we heard that Flores was getting a second interview.

Well, now he’s not getting a second interview because he has decided to accept the job of defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Many had hoped to see Flores and his hard nosed approach in Arizona after a couple years of success in Miami.

That seemed likely until the last week when he wasn’t brought up until later in the remaining candidates or getting a second interview and then it was widely reported he would be interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs.

So, that leaves two.

Unless there is a plan to request and interview with Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gannon was in Tennessee previous to Monti Ossenfort, but they likely had some crossover somewhat.

We shall see how this ends up, but for now, it is down to Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo... Who you got?