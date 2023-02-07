San Francisco 49ers hire former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Steve Wilks to be defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals will see a familiar face across from them next season when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Steve Wilks, the one-year wonder at head coach for the Arizona Cardinals has been hired as the new defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

The #49ers plan to hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, who is now the #Texans’ head coach, and lands in an ideal spot. pic.twitter.com/vyOwVu0QPE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2023

This is a great opportunity for Wilks, who at the end of the day was a victim of circumstances more than anything in his time in Arizona.

He struggled to meet some of the needs of the team and looked overwhelmed at times, but being saddled with picks, players and coaches that had different ideas of what was needed/expected for the team was not of his doing.

Instead, the Cardinals scapegoated Wilks, then moved to Cleveland as the Browns DC before moving back to Carolina to be the defensive coordinator once again.

He was the interim head coach once Matt Rhule was fired by the Panthers and had the Panthers on the cusp of the playoffs at the end of 2022.

He will inherit the best defense in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see where Wilks is, because the last two 49ers DC’s are now head coaches in the NFL.

Welcome back to the division, Steve and good luck 15 times a season.