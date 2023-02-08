2023 NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals add pass rusher, interior offensive line help in new ESPN Mock Draft

With the Arizona Cardinals not likely to announce their new head coach until after the Super Bowl (probably within the next seven days) we can continue to enjoy 2023 NFL Mock Drafts.

It starts with a new one from Matt Miller of ESPN+, who is at a bigger site now and still providing great analysis.

In his Mock Draft 1.0 he has two rounds and I think Arizona Cardinals fans would be delighted.

3. Arizona Cardinals Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama The Cardinals are in an envious position, as new general manager Monti Ossenfort can sit tight and draft the best remaining prospect here. He is essentially guaranteed a shot at Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter. As Ossenfort looks to remake a roster heavy on versatile defenders and small receivers, he could start with the most important spot on defense... 34. Arizona Cardinals Steve Avila, G, TCU Many things need remaking in Arizona, but it all starts with the offensive line. Every position outside of left tackle D.J. Humphries could be upgraded and should be looked at closely this offseason. Avila impressed at the Senior Bowl with his power and how well he pulled and trapped in run-game drills. The Cardinals need a coach before we can talk scheme, but Avila fits any offense.

Just from a positional standpoint, this would be ideal, but Anderson is the best player in the draft as I have said multiple times, and Avila looks like he could be an immediate starter.

This could be a great way to start the draft.

What do you think?