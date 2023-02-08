Cardinals’ secondary coaches Greg Williams and Marcus Robertson reportedly hired onto new teams

Believe it or not but it has already been 30 days since the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach of their football team.

Any scenario which involves the release of a head coach normally leads to a huge coaching staff turnover the next season.

The changes have already begun and it seems two Cardinals coaches have found new homes.

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers are expected to hire Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach Greg Williams. Per Mike Jurecki, the New Orleans Saints will hire their defensive backs’ coach Marcus Robertson.

Both Greg Williams and Marcus Robertson were on the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff in 2018 when Vance Joseph was their head coach. After Joseph’s release from Denver, he was hired onto Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in 2019 as the defensive coordinator where he then brought Williams and Robertson with him to the desert.

Williams has coached in the NFL for 14 seasons and has 20 years of coaching experience overall. He played a very big role in the development of Cardinals’ 2019 second-round pick Byron Murphy, who had a breakout four interception season in 2021. Second-year player Marco Wilson made significant strides this season with three interceptions.

Robertson has been a defensive backs coach the last 16 seasons. He also played 12 seasons in the NFL as a former Houston Oilers’ fourth-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. Some notable players Robertson coached includes Budda Baker, Charles Woodson, Patrick Peterson, Aqib Talib, and Michael Griffin. If confirmed, he would be reuniting with a familiar face in Saints’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who was his assistant DB coach with the Raiders in 2014. It was only a couple days ago when CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported the Saints’ interest in the Cardinals’ defensive backs coach.

So here is a quick recap of the reported Cardinals’ coach departures to new teams:

And it looks like that list will continue to expand.

Cardinals’ defensive line coach Matt Burke will interview for the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator job on DeMeco Ryan’s staff according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Burke was hired by the Cardinals this past offseason after their previous defensive line coach Brentson Buckner left Arizona to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars. Considering J.J. Watt was coached by Burke this past year and the strong relationship Watt has with his former teammate and now Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans, it would make sense for Ryans to express interest in a coach that Watt supports. Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position a few weeks ago but that position was eventually given to Bill O’Brien.