Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals continue waiting for a coach, Super Bowl festivities ramp up and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are heading into the final stretch of Super Bowl week, and then hopefully the announcement of the new Arizona Cardinals head coach.

We have all of that and more to help you get your day started.

Enjoy

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

Roger Goodell Already Pleased With Arizona Super Bowl

Commissioner talks about diversity hiring and officiating during his presser

Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo, And Waiting For A Coach

Pick expected from final two, unless a Super candidate emerges

The NFL could end up flexing Thursday Night Football games

Goodell suggests 'Thursday Night Football' could be subject to change

Former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks joins 49ers as DC, per report

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator.

Reid: Mike Kafka would 'challenge' Kyler Murray, Cardinals to be better

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave a ringing endorsement Tuesday for Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching candidate Mike Kafka.

Arizona Cardinals free agent Justin Pugh eyeing right fit, not retirement

Arizona Cardinals free agent Justin Pugh is getting back to full strength from a season-ending knee injury in preparation for Year 11.

Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals linebacker and J.J. Watt's caddie

Zaven Collins, Cardinals starting inside linebacker or premier caddie? On Wednesday at least, it's the latter.

Zaven Collins more than ready for Arizona Cardinals to hire head coach

Much like the rest of us, Zaven Collins is waiting for the other shoe to drop when it comes down to the Arizona Cardinals' next head coach.

Cardinals' Matt Burke interviewing for Houston Texans' DC job, per report

Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke this week is reportedly interviewing with the Houston Texans for their open defensive coordinator job.

Arizona Cardinals to hire new head coach after Super Bowl LVII

The Arizona Cardinals do not plan on hiring a new head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, according to multiple reports.

DeAndre Hopkins had 'good conversation' with Cardinals' Monti Ossenfort

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins confirmed Wednesday that he sat down with new general manager Monti Ossenfort recently.

Vance Joseph could fit as DC with either head coaching finalist

The Cardinals might want to keep Vance Joseph on as defensive coordinator under their new head coach, whoever that might be.

San Francisco 49ers to hire former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks as DC

Wilks, who was the Cardinals' head coach in 2018, will face his former employer twice a year in 2023.

OL Justin Pugh waiting to decide playing future in 2023

Pugh wants to play for a winning team and is not interested in a rebuilding situation.

NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals land pass rusher, O-lineman

ESPN's Matt Miller projects the Cardinals will land Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Steve Avila.

NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals bolster front in 3-round projections

The Cardinals take a defensive lineman, a pass rusher and an offensive lineman in Draft Wire's latest three-round mock draft.

Patrick Mahomes: Mike Kafka ‘will get things turned around’ for Cardinals

Mahomes had high praise for Kafka, one of the Cardinals' coaching finalists.

Arizona Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams to join Packers

Williams is the third defensive assistant to leave for another job.

Arizona Cardinals to wait till after Super Bowl to announce new HC

While the Cardinals should wrap up interviews on Friday, they will wait until after the Super Bowl to name a head coach.

New Orleans Saints hiring Arizona Cardinals DBs coach Marcus Robertson

He had worked with Vance Joseph since 2017.