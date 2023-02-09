Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl

The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses.

Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.

Plus one big name college player who may have torched his draft stock as a prospect without doing antyhing.

And in the hot take segment, when will one of the oldest QB prospects in the class be selected?

It is a great conversation and that focuses on the 2023 college all star games where we help you get to know the prospects.

