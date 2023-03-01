Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals new regime meets the media, Monti Ossenfort talks DeAndre Hopkins and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.
We are into 2023 NFL Combine week, and that means plenty of news and notes on the Arizona Cardinals from around the web.
Let’s get to it.
Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is only 29, but "experience is not synonymous with knowledge"
Age is just a number for Cardinals' new playcaller
Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's main job is to get Kyler Murray back on track
Cardinals new playcaller has to unlock team's franchise quarterback
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants players to understand, not just memorize, in meeting rooms
Even off the field, Cardinals coach sees competitive nature to learning
You Got Mail: Scouting Combine Week
Topics include trading in the draft, Hopkins future, and free agents to re-sign
With New Regime In Place, Cardinals Head To Scouting Combine
Ossenfort, Gannon have No. 3 over pick in April draft
Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort Talk Roster At The Combine
No timeline for Kyler, no answer on Hopkins as Cardinals braintrust settles in Indy
Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason
Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort says team is still evaluating future of WR DeAndre Hopkins
General Manager met recently with star wide receiver
Adrian Wilson Moves On
Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers
Arizona Cardinals' Drew Petzing eager to coach Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN
Why did the Cardinals' coordinator job appeal to Petzing? A key was working with Murray, whose legs will be a "big part of his game" once he's healthy.
Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon - Kyler Murray 'on schedule' with rehab
Quarterback Kyler Murray is "right on schedule" with his rehabilitation from his torn ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday.
Jonathan Gannon: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'right on schedule' in ACL rehab
Kyler Murray remains locked in on getting back to his normal self after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022.
No Arizona Cardinals included in PFF's top 101 players of 2022
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 101 players of the NFL's 2022 season and no Arizona Cardinals made the list.
Arizona Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon concerned with knowledge, not age
If you needed a disclaimer into Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's thinking, look no further than one of his latest "JG-isms."
Jalen Carter skipping NFL Draft Combine workouts, Anderson doing some
Jalen Carter won't be participating in NFL Draft Combine workouts, while Will Anderson will take part in some, per reports.
Important NFL offseason dates and how they relate to the Cardinals
As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
