Arizona Cardinals get awful marks from NFLPA for facilities, training room, weight room and treatment of players families

We knew it was bad, but with a new NFLPA report card for each team, it is much, much worse than expected for the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFLPA asked players confidentially to rank:

Treatment of Families: F

Food Service/Nutrition: F-

Weight Room: F-

Strength Coaches: A

Training Room: F-

Training Staff: B+

Locker Room: F

Team Travel: B+

The Cardinals were skewered in most categories, but the ones that really stick out and need to be addressed immediately:

Treatment of Families: F

Some highlights from the report:

Support of Players’ Families: Tied for 31st One of 14 teams that do not offer a family room One of 11 teams that do not offer daycare

Food Service/Nutrition: F-

Quality of food: Ranked 32nd If players would like dinner, it will be boxed up for them, but players reported that the team will charge you via payroll deduction. This is apparently the only Club that does this. Players reported that if you work out at the facility after the season is over, the team charges you for every meal eaten at the facility (again, apparently the only team in the league that does this).

Weight Room: F-

Players describe it as a health and safety risk just to walk through the weight room. The flooring is nearly a unanimous complaint: The floors are uneven The floorboards are peeling up

If you want to read the whole thing, even the high marks have some bad caveats.