Arizona Cardinals announce coaching staff for Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals announced their coaching staff heading into the 2023 offseason.

Here are the names.

Drew Terrell Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Klayton Adams Offensive Line

Offensive Line Chris Cook Assistant Offensive Line

Assistant Offensive Line Autry Denson Running Backs

Running Backs Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line

Defensive Line William Peagler Assistant Defensive Line

Assistant Defensive Line Rob Rodriguez Outside Linebackers

Outside Linebackers Brandon Schwab Assistant to the Head Coach

Assistant to the Head Coach Sam Sewell Assistant Special Teams

Assistant Special Teams Sam Siefkes Linebackers

Linebackers Ryan Smith Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Ben Steele Tight Ends

Tight Ends Shea Thompson Director, Football Performance

Director, Football Performance Patrick Toney Defensive Backs

Defensive Backs Israel Woolfork Quarterbacks

We have discussed a number of these coaches already, but wanted to poll you all on whether you want the same type of look at all the coaches including the new ones that we have not discussed.

Shoot us a comment below, but we will happily look at all the coaches a little deeper and give you some background into each and everyone.

Welcome aboard one and all and good luck.