What About Antonio Hamilton?

Yesterday on Twitter, Kyle Odegard posted this eye-opening prediction about Cardinals’ UFA CB Byron Murphy:

NFL Network’s @TomPelissero thinks Byron Murphy could push toward $16M per year in free agency. Tom has a good track record on this stuff. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 9, 2023

#Cardinals CB Byron Murphy and #Bucs CB Jamel Deen could each make $16 million a year on their free-agent deals, per @TomPelissero



Both a good young CBs entering their prime. pic.twitter.com/kfbXBbPKFp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 9, 2023

Murphy Highlights:

We are now SEVEN days away from the 2022 NFL Draft



Here's No. 7 Byron Murphy on the #AZCardinals with the interception returned for a touchdown! #RedSea pic.twitter.com/6JKCXqMHCM — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) April 21, 2022

If Byron Murphy cashes in on a $16+M a year deal, then he would be this year’s version of Christian Kirk —- a Cardinals’ 2nd round pick —- whom another team believed had the talent to flourish in their system.

Unlike Christian Kirk, however, Byron Murphy is coming off a painful back injury for which he missed the Cardinals’ final 8 games.

For the first 9 games, Byron Murphy was having his best season in Arizona, having been taken out of the slot where he had been struggling and showing a knack for playing boundary corner.

What about Ham?

However, when one looks at the defensive statistics and PFF grades for the Cardinals’ 2022 season, you might be surprised.

Games: Hamilton 10 —- Murphy: 9

PFF Grade Overall: Hamilton 68.5 —- Murphy 66.7

PFF Run Defense: Hamilton 59.7 —- Murphy 73.6

PFF Tackling Grade: Hamilton 59.4 —- Murphy 56.8

PFF Coverage Grade: Hamilton 69.4 —- Murphy 63.9

Tackles: Hamilton 37 —- Murphy 33

Stops: Hamilton 12 —- Murphy 9

Passing Yards Given Up: Hamilton 300 —- Murphy 350

TDs Given Up: Hamilton 2 —- Murphy 4

Interceptions: Hamilton 1 —- Murphy 0

Pass breakups: Hamilton 3 —- Murphy 5

Completion % Given Up: Hamilton 72.5% —- Murphy 64.3 %

Yards Per Catch Given Up: Hamilton 10.3 —- Murphy 9.7

QB Rating On Passes Their Way: Hamilton 100.0 —- Murphy 105.5

Conclusion:

Byron Murphy at 25 years old is just hitting his prime and was the #33 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. When healthy, Byron Murphy brings ample talent to his position as a boundary corner.

However, it’s worth noting that Antonio Hamilton at 30 had as productive a season in 2022 as Byron Murphy —- yet, Murphy’s market value is now being projected to be $16+M a year. While, Hamilton’s, for a year or two, would likely be in the vicinity of $1.5M a year.

Kudos to ROTB Members:

You voted 55% (304 votes) in favor of the Cardinals re-signing Antonio Hamilton.

My Hope:

Vic, I think this exactly what Byron Murphy needs to do --- take a one year deal that is chock-full of performance incentives --- to then try to skyrocket his market value in 2024. He could thrive in JG's defense. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 5, 2023

But, man, $16+M a year to keep Byron Murphy seems unfathomable at this point, doesn’t it?

PFF Salary Projections:

#5 —-Jamel Dean (26, TB —- 77.9): 4 yrs — $17m avg/yr, $45m guaranteed, $68m total

(26, TB —- 77.9): 4 yrs — $17m avg/yr, $45m guaranteed, $68m total #15 —-James Bradberry (29, PHI —- 71.7, 2022 2nd Team All Pro): 2 yrs — $12M avg/yr, $16.5M guaranteed, $24M total

(29, PHI —- 71.7, 2022 2nd Team All Pro): 2 yrs — $12M avg/yr, $16.5M guaranteed, $24M total #23 Cameron Sutton (28, PIT —- 68.1): 3 yrs — $8.5m avg/yr, $15.5m guaranteed, $25.5m total

(28, PIT —- 68.1): 3 yrs — $8.5m avg/yr, $15.5m guaranteed, $25.5m total #33 Jonathan Jones (29, NE —- 68.1): 2 yrs — $5.5m avg/yr, $7m guaranteed, $11m total

(29, NE —- 68.1): 2 yrs — $5.5m avg/yr, $7m guaranteed, $11m total #45 Byron Murphy (25, ARI —- 66.7): 3 yrs — $12m avg/yr, $21.75m guaranteed, $36m total

ROTB Polls:

Poll Would you sign Byron Murphy to a $16M a year deal? Yes

No vote view results 9% Yes (8 votes)

90% No (75 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

If these contract projections are accurate, which of these UFA CBs would you prefer?

Poll Which UFA CB would you sign? J. Dean, 26, $17M/per

J. Bradberry, 29, $12M/per

C. Sutton, 28, $8.5M/per

J. Jones, 29, $5.5M/per

B. Murphy, 25, $12M/per vote view results 6% J. Dean, 26, $17M/per (5 votes)

35% J. Bradberry, 29, $12M/per (26 votes)

18% C. Sutton, 28, $8.5M/per (14 votes)

20% J. Jones, 29, $5.5M/per (15 votes)

18% B. Murphy, 25, $12M/per (14 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

What were your votes? What plan would you like to see from MOJO for adding talent at cornerback?