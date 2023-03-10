What About Antonio Hamilton?

Yesterday on Twitter, Kyle Odegard posted this eye-opening prediction about Cardinals’ UFA CB Byron Murphy:
If Byron Murphy cashes in on a $16+M a year deal, then he would be this year’s version of Christian Kirk —- a Cardinals’ 2nd round pick —- whom another team believed had the talent to flourish in their system.
Unlike Christian Kirk, however, Byron Murphy is coming off a painful back injury for which he missed the Cardinals’ final 8 games.
For the first 9 games, Byron Murphy was having his best season in Arizona, having been taken out of the slot where he had been struggling and showing a knack for playing boundary corner.
What about Ham?
However, when one looks at the defensive statistics and PFF grades for the Cardinals’ 2022 season, you might be surprised.
- Games: Hamilton 10 —- Murphy: 9
- PFF Grade Overall: Hamilton 68.5 —- Murphy 66.7
- PFF Run Defense: Hamilton 59.7 —- Murphy 73.6
- PFF Tackling Grade: Hamilton 59.4 —- Murphy 56.8
- PFF Coverage Grade: Hamilton 69.4 —- Murphy 63.9
- Tackles: Hamilton 37 —- Murphy 33
- Stops: Hamilton 12 —- Murphy 9
- Passing Yards Given Up: Hamilton 300 —- Murphy 350
- TDs Given Up: Hamilton 2 —- Murphy 4
- Interceptions: Hamilton 1 —- Murphy 0
- Pass breakups: Hamilton 3 —- Murphy 5
- Completion % Given Up: Hamilton 72.5% —- Murphy 64.3 %
- Yards Per Catch Given Up: Hamilton 10.3 —- Murphy 9.7
- QB Rating On Passes Their Way: Hamilton 100.0 —- Murphy 105.5
Conclusion:
Byron Murphy at 25 years old is just hitting his prime and was the #33 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. When healthy, Byron Murphy brings ample talent to his position as a boundary corner.
However, it’s worth noting that Antonio Hamilton at 30 had as productive a season in 2022 as Byron Murphy —- yet, Murphy’s market value is now being projected to be $16+M a year. While, Hamilton’s, for a year or two, would likely be in the vicinity of $1.5M a year.
Kudos to ROTB Members:
You voted 55% (304 votes) in favor of the Cardinals re-signing Antonio Hamilton.
My Hope:
Vic, I think this exactly what Byron Murphy needs to do --- take a one year deal that is chock-full of performance incentives --- to then try to skyrocket his market value in 2024. He could thrive in JG's defense.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 5, 2023
But, man, $16+M a year to keep Byron Murphy seems unfathomable at this point, doesn’t it?
PFF Salary Projections:
- #5 —-Jamel Dean (26, TB —- 77.9): 4 yrs — $17m avg/yr, $45m guaranteed, $68m total
- #15 —-James Bradberry (29, PHI —- 71.7, 2022 2nd Team All Pro): 2 yrs — $12M avg/yr, $16.5M guaranteed, $24M total
- #23 Cameron Sutton (28, PIT —- 68.1): 3 yrs — $8.5m avg/yr, $15.5m guaranteed, $25.5m total
- #33 Jonathan Jones (29, NE —- 68.1): 2 yrs — $5.5m avg/yr, $7m guaranteed, $11m total
- #45 Byron Murphy (25, ARI —- 66.7): 3 yrs — $12m avg/yr, $21.75m guaranteed, $36m total
ROTB Polls:
What were your votes? What plan would you like to see from MOJO for adding talent at cornerback?
