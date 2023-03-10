Arizona Cardinals restructure D.J. Humphries contract, get more than $5 million in cap space

The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to open up some cap space heading into the 2023 NFL offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, D.J. Humphries and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a salary restructure that will save the Cardinals over $5 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Humphries was due an $8 million roster bonus this month, but instead they have restructured it to hit the cap over the life of his remaining contract instead of all $8 million coming out now.

So, $2.67 million will count against the cap this year and the Cardinals will have an additional $5.33 million in cap space the upcoming season.

That gives the Cardinals a little over $32.6 million in cap space heading into next week’s free agency, and we know they will likely be creating more space as that happens.