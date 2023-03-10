Chicago Bears trade first overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina Panthers

The question now becomes, who trades up to the third pick?

The Chicago Bears have traded the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange they have received a large sum of picks and an impressive young player.

The Bears received: 1.09, 2.61, 2024 first round pick, 2025 second round pick and D.J. Moore.

Getting two firsts and Moore is a big deal, as Moore is under contract through 2025 as well.

This is a surprising move by the Panthers in that they basically become the Bears in terms of weapons with the move.

Who is the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft going to be throwing too?

Meanwhile, the Bears must not have seen Will Anderson Jr or Jalen Carter as generational if they are willing to move that far down in the draft.

We will see how this plays out, but the Panthers will be picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft and this could be a huge boost for the Arizona Cardinals.