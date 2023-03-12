Los Angeles Rams to trade Jalen Ramsey to Miami Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals will no longer have to deal with Jalen Ramsey in the division.

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the All Pro defensive back to the Miami Dolphins for tight end Hunter Long and the 77th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is going to make it interesting to watch how the market for the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shakes out now.

The biggest thing is, the wide receiver market is bad, in both free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, whereas the defensive back market is loaded, especially in this draft where you could see six or more go in round one.

So, it stands to reason the Cardinals could potentially see something in the range of a second round pick, likely in the 50 range.

We will see how that plays out, but keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys who have the 59th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Good riddance to Ramsey (because he was so good).