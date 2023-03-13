2023 NFL Free Agency: Rumors, signings, and Arizona Cardinals moves tracker

Happy NFL Free Agency one and all.

This is the first time in a decade that there is a new captain at the wheel for the Arizona Cardinals roster building, so it will be interesting to see how Monti Ossenfort builds this team based on the vision of his and new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The deals are already flying during the legal tampering period and things become official on Wednesday, so we will see a lot of information coming out but none of it is official until Wednesday.

Some names that have already been “signed” that Arizona Cardinals fans had interest in:

T.J. Edwards, LB - $19.5 million over three seasons

Ben Powers, OG - $52 million over four seasons with $28.5m guaranteed

Javon Hargrave, DT - $80 million over four seasons with $40m guaranteed

That is less than I expected for Edwards and more than I expected for Powers, which means it is free agency time!

