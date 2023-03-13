Denver Broncos agree to contract with free agent Zach Allen

The Arizona Cardinals have lost defensive lineman Zach Allen in free agency.
Per Adam Schefter, Allen has agreed to a new deal with the Denver Broncos for around $15 million per season, with over two-thirds of the contract guaranteed.
Former Cardinals’ DE Zach Allen reached agreement on a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing with the Broncos, per source. Allen is reunited with Denver DC Vance Joseph. pic.twitter.com/34nwEbx900— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
