Denver Broncos agree to contract with free agent Zach Allen

By Seth Cox
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have lost defensive lineman Zach Allen in free agency.

Per Adam Schefter, Allen has agreed to a new deal with the Denver Broncos for around $15 million per season, with over two-thirds of the contract guaranteed.

