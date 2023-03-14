ARI Legal Tampering: Sunset at the Beach

As has been the case in recent years, the Arizona Cardinals maintained a low profile on the first day of the oxymoronic “legal tampering” phase of free agency. But, after spending the majority of the day in the shade, they wound up spending the evening at the beach.

#Cardinals signed Kelvin Beachum to two-year, $5.15 million deal, including $3.26M gtd, $2.095 million signing bonus, salaries $1.165 million (gtd), $1.21 million, annual $20,000 per game active roster bonus, $1.45M playtime incentive 2024 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

The Cardinals’ lone signing of Kelvin Beachum drew the ire of a number of vitriolic Cardinals fans, particularly with regard to Kyler Murray zealots.

BREAKING#AZCardinals are re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum.



Beachum was openly criticizing QB Kyler Murray’s maturity just a few days ago.

(Per @thescore) pic.twitter.com/Fuf7IChYzj — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 14, 2023

One fan tweeted: “Kelvin Beachum might’ve been one of the worst player out of our 30 FAs to resign, he’s old, he publicly bashed our QB, and he’s trash.” To which this fan felt compelled to reply:

AZ quite possibly the most ignorant NFL fan base of understanding good offensive line play. Kelvin Beachum has been the stalwart on the OL. He's played/graded above average since he arrived in AZ, converting from LT to RT. All this while accepting the most modest of salaries. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 14, 2023

Per PFF, the strength of the Cardinals’ OL in 2022 was the play of their offensive tackles;

Josh Jones —- 75.8 (#1 highest grade of all offensive players)

—- 75.8 (#1 highest grade of all offensive players) D.J. Humphries —- 72.9 (#4 highest grade of all offensive players)

—- 72.9 (#4 highest grade of all offensive players) Kelvin Beachum —- 70.6 (#5 highest grade of all offensive players)

What makes these impressive grades even more impressive is the tackles having to manage the consistent instability of the interior of the Cardinals’ line.

What makes Kelvin Beachum’s re-signing particularly significant:

It comes on the heels of his candid assessment of Kyler Murray’s talent and immaturity —-

Kelvin Beachum says Kyler Murray has all the tools.



"I just think he needs to grow up a little bit." pic.twitter.com/cvIcTiyGVF — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 9, 2023

Essentially what Kelvin Beachum said in this interview is precisely how Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract was configured as a reward for Kyler’s innate talent and as a caveat regarding Kyler’s less than desirable commitment to weekly preparation and to the organization.

Despite Hollywood Brown’s pushback, it is clear that the Cardinals are committed to putting the team first and to holding every coach and each player accountable. Beach obviously made quite an impression on Michael Bidwill, Monti Ossenfort, Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing, Klayton Adams and Chris Cook. —- both in what they evaluated on film and in how they assessed the quality of Beach’s leadership —- on and off the field and in the community:

Next week I'm traveling to Zambia w/ @WorldVisionUSA I've funded 2 water wells & want your help funding a 3rd!

Donations will allow our rig to drill a well + hand pump. 1 well can provide 2,800 gallons of clean water every day for 300 people. Will you help?https://t.co/qt2iJLWfaA pic.twitter.com/Qy48lVMAOc — Beachum.eth (@KelvinBeachumJr) March 7, 2023

Beach took a risk by being candid about Kyler Murray —- had the Cardinals’ FO and coaching staff been turned off by Beach’s rhetoric, today he would be packing up his bags and moving his family to another NFL city,

However, the fact that he elected to stay with the Cardinals and to embrace the new GM and coaching staff means that he wants to be a part of the meaningful culture change that the organization so desperately needs.

I'd love to see the #Bengals go out and agree to terms with S Taylor Rapp & Kelvin Beachum/Jermaine Eluemunor on Day 2.



I just want a RT that you can depend on playing 16 games that can keep guys in front of them without breaking the bank.



I envision Rapp playing a similar… https://t.co/ez5vRIqzA8 — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) March 14, 2023

The modest contract that he agreed to is a continuation of his team-friendly deals with the Cardinals. Like the old saying, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” Well, did you know that in two of the last three years, Kelvin Beachum graded higher than the 49ers’ RT Mike McGlinchey? 2022: Beachum (age 33) —- 70.6; McGlinchey (age 28) —- 70.3; And who was surrounded by the better supporting cast?

Yesterday, the Broncos signed McGlinchey to a 5 year $87.5M contract with over $50M guaranteed. The highest graded RT in the NFC West the past few years has been the Rams’ Rob Havenstein (73.2 in 2022) and last September, he signed a 3 year extension with the Rams for $34.7M and $24.5M guaranteed. McGlinchey is getting virtually twice that.

Starting RTs in NFC West 2022

Rob Havenstein, 30, LAR: 73.2 Kelvin Beachum, 33, ARI, 70.6 Mike McGlinchey, 28, SF, 70.3 Abraham Lucas, 24, SEA, 68.4

Starting RTs in NFC West 2022 Pass Blocking Grades

Kelvin Beachum, 33, ARI—- 76.4 Rob Havenstein, 30, LAR —- 68.6 Abraham Lucas, 24, SEA —- 66.8 Mike McGlinchey, 28, SF —- 65.4

2023 Defensive Tackle Salary Bonanzas:

Daron Payne, 25, WAS —- 4/$90M/$60M g-ted

Javon Hargrave, 30, SF —- 4/$84M/$40M g-ted

—- 4/$84M/$40M g-ted Dalvin Tomlinson, 29, CLE —- 4/$57M/$27.5M g-ted

Dre’mont Jones, 26, SEA —- 3/$51/5M/$23.5M g-ted

—- 3/$51/5M/$23.5M g-ted Zach Allen, 25, DEN —- 3/$45.8M/$32.5M g-ted

Love this for my guy!!



Works his ass off, studies his ass off, cares immensely.



Can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds.



Well deserved.



https://t.co/IV8STpM9Kd — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2023

DTs Still Available for ARI?

Fletcher Cox, 32, PHI

Shedon Rankins, 29, NYJ

Poonah Ford, 27, SEA

Andrew Billings, 28, LV

A’Shawn Robinson, 28, LAR

Matt Ioaniddis, 29, CAR

Shelby Harris, 32, SEA

Calais Campbell, 37, BAL

Greg Gaines, 26, LAR

On Perhaps a More Modest Note:

The surprise here is the very affordable contract that Eagles’ T.J. Edwards signed with the Bears. This would indicate that Edwards was not in JG’s plans. There is still some buzz about OLB Kyzir White being one JG’s preferred UFAs. Another was S Marcus Epps, but he got snagged by the Raiders.

Jimmy G. to Vegas Ripple Effect on 2023 NFL Draft

Takes Jimmy G. and career 53-21 (71.6%) record away from 49ers and out of the NFC -and has millions of cougars rushing to Expedia this instant to book frequent flights to Vegas. In Jimmy G's own words, "Wait...what?" https://t.co/eygRDGA08A — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 13, 2023

I approve of this message. https://t.co/nkUvmeF0Xs — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 14, 2023

NFL Cap Space Update Per Over The Cap



Bears $50.5M

Falcons $44M

Cardinals $33.1M

Bengals $29.1M

Patriots $28.4M

Texans $26.1M

Packers $24M

Raiders $23.4M

Broncos $22.9M

Browns $21.8M

Commanders $21.2M

Seahawks $20.1M

Chargers $18M

Panthers $17.4M

Giants $15.9M

Titans $15.9M… https://t.co/MFUHK8ixm0 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 14, 2023

What are your thoughts —- and what are your predictions for today?