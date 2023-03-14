2023 NFL Free Agency: Rumors, signings, and Arizona Cardinals moves tracker day two of tampering

Happy NFL Free Agency one and all.

This is the first time in a decade that there is a new captain at the wheel for the Arizona Cardinals roster building, so it will be interesting to see how Monti Ossenfort builds this team based on the vision of his and new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The Arizona Cardinals have made one move thus far, re-signing veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal worth $5.15 million.

Outside of that, it has been quiet, which is not unexpected with the plan Monti Ossenfort is going with, which is working through the cap problems that were created by his predecessor.

The Cardinals were interested in Michael Epps, the free safety from the Philadelphia Eagles who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but outside of that, just the loss of Zach Allen is the news.

Allen got a massive deal from the Denver Broncos who decided a little younger, a little less production was worth about $1 million less than Dre’Mont Jones.

Enjoy the free agency tampering periods final day.