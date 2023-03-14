Arizona Cardinals to sign Kyzir White per report

The Arizona Cardinals have made their first signing of an outside free agent.

The team has come to an agreement with linebacker Kyzir White, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The deal is a two-year $11 million (max) deal that helps bring in someone who knows and understands Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis’ defense.

White is coming off a great season where he finished with 110 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

He is the exact type of defender that Gannon wanted to bring in to change the culture and demeanor of the defense.

Getting White on a reasonable two-year deal when he’ll only be 27-years old is big as well, because it will help keep the defense young, explosive and cost controlled for the next couple of seasons.

White gives the Arizona Cardinals defense a trio of young, athletic linebackers who have the potential to become a dynamic group under Gannon and Rallis.

Welcome aboard, Kyzir.