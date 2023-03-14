Arizona Cardinals announce re-signing of kicker Matt Prater

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed kicker Matt Prater to a two-year contract.

From the team:

A 16-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, ‘16), Prater (5-10, 201) returns to the Cardinals after originally signing with the team as a free agent in 2021. A former undrafted rookie agent with Detroit in 2006, Prater has appeared in 233 games with the Falcons (2007), Broncos (2007-13), Lions (2014-20) and Cardinals (2021-22), connecting on 373-of-448 field goal attempts (83.3%) and 555-of-570 PATs (97.4). His 1,674 career points rank 21st on the NFL’s all-time scoring list and also rank third among active players behind only kickers Robbie Gould (1,961) and Mason Crosby (1,918).

In his first two seasons (2021-22) with Arizona, Prater appeared in 30 games and connected on 52-of-62 field goal attempts (83.9%) and 64-of-67 PATs (95.5%) for 220 points. Despite having played just 30 games with the Cardinals, Prater ranks second in franchise history with 12 made field goals of 50+ yards, including a franchise single-season record seven in 2021 and five in 2022. One of the top long-distance kickers in league history, the 38-year old Prater holds NFL records for the most made field goals of 50+ yards (71), field goal percentage on kicks of 50+ yards (74.7%), consecutive made field goals of 50+ yards (14) and consecutive field goal conversions of 55+ yards (7). Prater holds the franchise record for the longest field goal with Denver (64 yards), Arizona (62 yards) and Detroit (59 yards, twice).