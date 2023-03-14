Arizona Cardinals announce re-signing of kicker Matt Prater

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed kicker Matt Prater to a two-year contract.
From the team:
A 16-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, ‘16), Prater (5-10, 201) returns to the Cardinals after originally signing with the team as a free agent in 2021. A former undrafted rookie agent with Detroit in 2006, Prater has appeared in 233 games with the Falcons (2007), Broncos (2007-13), Lions (2014-20) and Cardinals (2021-22), connecting on 373-of-448 field goal attempts (83.3%) and 555-of-570 PATs (97.4). His 1,674 career points rank 21st on the NFL’s all-time scoring list and also rank third among active players behind only kickers Robbie Gould (1,961) and Mason Crosby (1,918).
In his first two seasons (2021-22) with Arizona, Prater appeared in 30 games and connected on 52-of-62 field goal attempts (83.9%) and 64-of-67 PATs (95.5%) for 220 points. Despite having played just 30 games with the Cardinals, Prater ranks second in franchise history with 12 made field goals of 50+ yards, including a franchise single-season record seven in 2021 and five in 2022. One of the top long-distance kickers in league history, the 38-year old Prater holds NFL records for the most made field goals of 50+ yards (71), field goal percentage on kicks of 50+ yards (74.7%), consecutive made field goals of 50+ yards (14) and consecutive field goal conversions of 55+ yards (7). Prater holds the franchise record for the longest field goal with Denver (64 yards), Arizona (62 yards) and Detroit (59 yards, twice).
Welcome back to the desert, Matt.
Loading comments...