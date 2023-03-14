Cardinals re-sign Will Hernandez to a two-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals were quiet during the first day of NFL legal tampering period.

Javon Hargrave agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo heads to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Zach Allen departs Arizona to join Vance Joseph in Denver.

Fast forward to today, they reportedly signed former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year contract.

They secured a few of their own free agents in offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, kicker Matt Prater, and running back Corey Clement.

And now, according to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have re-signed offensive guard Will Hernandez to a two-year deal.

The #AZCardinals are bringing back G Will Hernandez, source said, agreed to terms with their starter from last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Hernandez was the New York Giants’ second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed with the Cardinals’ last offseason on a one-year veteran minimum contract that was essentially a prove-it deal.

Though he sustained a pectoral injury in Week 9 that forced him to miss four games, Hernandez returned to action in Week 15 to play the remainder of the 2022 season.

Hernandez finished his first season with the Cardinals with a total of 13 starts at right guard and really established himself as one of the better interior pass blockers on their offensive line last season.

And his prove-it year paid off as his deal is worth $9 million according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Two years, $9 million for Will Hernandez back to the #AZCardinals, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Giants stays in AZ. https://t.co/jyYTXg1wGn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Will Hernandez is only 27 years old with 69 career starts over the last five years in the NFL. He has extensive experience at both the left and right guard positions.

He played 100% of the offensive snaps in 10 out of the 13 games last season.

Not only is Hernandez rewarded, the Cardinals are too as general manager Monti Ossenfort brought a quality player back on a bargain deal.