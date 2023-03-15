2023 NFL Free agency day one Arizona Cardinals signing tracker

Happy NFL Free Agency one and all.

This is the first time in a decade that there is a new captain at the wheel for the Arizona Cardinals roster building, so it will be interesting to see how Monti Ossenfort builds this team based on the vision of his and new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

We are through the tampering period and now onto real free agency.

The Arizona Cardinals have made a couple of moves thus far, re-signing veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal worth $5.15 million, re-signing Matt Prater, re-signing Will Hernandez and making one outside signing in bringing in veteran linebacker Kyzir White.

Today is the day things get real as players can officially put pen to paper and sign with their new teams.

Who do the Arizona Cardinals have coming in?

Expect a lot of wave three and four free agents now, as their two outside targets are gone... They went one for two and were able to get White.

Enjoy.