Arizona Cardinals re-sign Will Hernandez to two-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed another of their own free agent offensive lineman in Will Hernandez.

From the team:

Hernandez (6-3, 332) returns to the Cardinals after starting all 13 games he played in last season with Arizona. It marked the fourth time in his five NFL seasons that Hernandez started each game he appeared in. The 27-year old Hernandez came to Arizona in 2022 after playing his first four seasons with the New York Giants where he entered the league as a second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTEP. Hernandez started all 17 games at right guard for the Giants in 2021 and played in 62 games (56 starts) during his tenure with New York, appearing at both left guard and right guard.

Hernandez did a nice job last year and brings a nasty element that the Cardinals lack as a team overall.

He will be a big part of the change over the next couple of seasons the Arizona Cardinals are looking for.

Welcome back, Big Will.