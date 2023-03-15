Arizona Cardinals sign Ezekiel Turner signs one-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their 2023 roster with small signings.

This time, the team re-signed key special teamer Ezekiel Turner to a one-year contract.

From the team:

Turner (6-2, 214) played 64 games the past five seasons with the Cardinals and had 51 special teams tackles to go along with 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble on defense. The 26-year old Turner originally joined the Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Washington. In 2022, Turner posted eight tackles on special teams while also playing a career-high 107 snaps on defense where he totaled 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Turner played in all 16 games in 2020 and matched a team high with 15 special teams tackles while also blocking two punts and catching his first career pass on a fake punt. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2018 after having a team-high 22 special teams tackles which included an NFL leading 13 solo tackles.