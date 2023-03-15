Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt to two-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have made another signing from outside of the organization, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year contract.

From the team:

Froholdt (6-5, 310) appeared in a career-high 17 games and made his first six career starts (four at center and two at right guard) with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He was part of a Browns offense that ranked 6th in the NFL in both rushing yards per game (146.5) and rushing TDs (19) last season. The 26-year old Froholdt was drafted by New England in the fourth-round (118th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas and has appeared in 31 games (six starts) with the Patriots (2019-20) and Browns (2021-22) in his career. After playing in eight games in two seasons (2019-20) with New England, Froholdt played in 23 games in the past two seasons with Cleveland. A native of Svendborg, Denmark, Froholdt began playing football in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, OH. He attended the University of Arkansas as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive line where he earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2018. In 2019, he became the first Danish player ever invited to the NFL Combine.

Hjalte Froholdt likely comes to Arizona with Drew Petzing’s recommendation to compete for a playing time at left guard or center (where he played 353 snaps for the Browns last season).

Welcome to the desert, Hjalte Froholdt.