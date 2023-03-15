 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt to two-year contract

By Seth Cox
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have made another signing from outside of the organization, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year contract.

From the team:

Froholdt (6-5, 310) appeared in a career-high 17 games and made his first six career starts (four at center and two at right guard) with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He was part of a Browns offense that ranked 6th in the NFL in both rushing yards per game (146.5) and rushing TDs (19) last season. The 26-year old Froholdt was drafted by New England in the fourth-round (118th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas and has appeared in 31 games (six starts) with the Patriots (2019-20) and Browns (2021-22) in his career. After playing in eight games in two seasons (2019-20) with New England, Froholdt played in 23 games in the past two seasons with Cleveland.

A native of Svendborg, Denmark, Froholdt began playing football in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, OH. He attended the University of Arkansas as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive line where he earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2018. In 2019, he became the first Danish player ever invited to the NFL Combine.

Hjalte Froholdt likely comes to Arizona with Drew Petzing’s recommendation to compete for a playing time at left guard or center (where he played 353 snaps for the Browns last season).

Welcome to the desert, Hjalte Froholdt.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...