Arizona Cardinals sign former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have made another signing today as the team announced they have come to terms on a one-year contract with former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

From the team:

Strong (6-4, 295) comes to the Cardinals from the Tennessee Titans where he played a career-high 16 games last season (one start) and had 23 tackles, 12 quarterback pressures and two passes defensed. A four-year NFL veteran, Strong has played with the Titans (2021-22) and Lions (2019-21) in his career and has appeared in 36 games (two starts) with 49 tackles (31 solo), one sack, 14 quarterback pressures and three passes defensed. The 26-year old Strong entered the league with Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 from the University of Texas-San Antonio.

This is obviously a player that both Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears are comfortable with as a depth player along the defensive line for the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Kevin.